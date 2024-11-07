Prince William Reflects on ‘Brutal’ Year Amid Kate Middleton & King Charles’ Cancer Diagnoses

Getty Images

Prince William is being honest about his 2024.

In an interview with Sky News in South Africa, William called it a “brutal” year, saying, “It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

Earlier this year, William’s father King Charles and his wife Kate Middleton both revealed they had been diagnosed with cancer.

He noted, “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

William praised Charles and Kate on how they’ve dealt with their cancer battles.

He shared, “But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

As for how Kate is healthwise after completing her chemotherapy in September, William commented that she’s “doing well.”

When the outlet mentioned that he looked relaxed, Wiliam quipped, “It’s interesting you say that, ’cause I couldn’t be less relaxed this year. So it’s very interesting you’re all seeing that. But it’s more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going... I enjoy my work and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too."