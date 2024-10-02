Queen Elizabeth II Had Bone Cancer, Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Claims

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was battling bone cancer prior to her 2022 death, according to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Today” reports Johnson makes the claim in his new book “Unleashed.”

He reportedly wrote that it was known “for more than a year that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline.”

Johnson resigned as prime minister in July 2022, and the Queen died that September.

He recalled of one of their final visits, “She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and her wrists.”

The politician added, “But her mind... was completely unimpaired. She still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty.”

“Extra” has reached out to the Palace for comment. Based on a document published by National Records of Scotland, the Queen died of old age.

Johnson’s cancer claims come as King Charles battles an undisclosed cancer. Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton also battled cancer this year, and recently announced she has completed chemotherapy.

Middleton released a video September 9 saying, in part, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.