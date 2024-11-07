Getty Images

Prince William is enjoying some star-studded company in South Africa!

On Thursday, Prince William invited Heidi Klum, Tobe Nwigwe and Winnie Harlow for a traditional seaside South African barbeque called a “braii” at Kalk Bay harbor to celebrate the Earthshot Prize Awards.

William established the award in 2020.

Heidi posted video from the BBQ, writing on Instagram, “Lunch with @princeandprincessofwales learning all about sustainable fishing @abalobi_app . Supporting local fisherwoman and fisherman 🐟🌊🌍@earthshotprize ❤️.”

Before breaking bread together, the Prince had a conversation with local fisherman in the harbor about the contributions made by 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist ABALOBI, and was even greeted by locals.

Local Kate Wardle greeted William with some gifts. She shared with People magazine, “I bought some beaded key rings from the local lady selling them here. They had W and C on and three others for the kids. I said ‘Here they are, if you would like to take them.’ He said thanks. And, ‘Never go home empty-handed!’”

She raved, “He was so natural and relaxed and down-to-earth. I appreciate him coming here as he must be so exhausted after this week. To have him visit us in Kalk Bay. It means a lot to us here.”

A day before, Heidi presented a £1 million award at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which honors the organization’s environmentalism efforts.

On Wednesday, she told People magazine, “I learned so many new things. Who knew there was sustainable fishing? I’m so honored to go with him to this place to learn about sustainable fishing. I knew our waters are overfished and they’re polluted and all of these horrible things. But I didn’t know about sustainable fishing. I love that I get to learn more things and hopefully be better in the future. Also, I love doing my part. We should all do our part.”

That same night, William gave an update on how Princess Kate Middleton was doing, following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.