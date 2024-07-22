Instagram

The royal family is celebrating Prince George’s 11th birthday with a new portrait!

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the image on X, writing, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” In the photo, George beams at the camera while wearing a dark suit with a white button-down shirt.

William and Kate have made it royal tradition to share a new portrait of each of their children every year on their birthday.

Credit for the photo goes to Kate, who is currently battling cancer. People magazine reports she took the picture at Windsor earlier this month.

The family also shared a larger version of the pic on Instagram Stories, with the message, “Happy 11th birthday Prince George.”

George appears to be wearing a friendship-style bracelet on his left wrist, which could be an accessory from the Taylor Swift concert he attended with his dad and sister, Princess Charlotte, 9, at Wembley Stadium on June 21. Their little brother Prince Louis, 6, did not attend.

The family even snapped a photo with Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce backstage, and the football player opened up about the moment last month.

Travis and brother Jason Kelce talked about meeting the royals on their “New Heights” podcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs player dished, “We met royalty, guys. There was royalty at the show… I got to meet Prince William, how ‘bout that?”

The tight end called him the “coolest motherf**ker” and Jason agreed, saying, “He was awesome.”

Travis continued, “I didn’t realize this because, obviously, we were backstage meeting them, because he was there with little George and Charlotte and they were an absolute delight to meet. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like, ‘Sup, dude?’ We wanted to be polite.”

Jason interjected that “They said that because we weren’t at an official royal event we didn’t need to bow or curtsy… I did still address him as ‘Your Royal Highness.’”

The Taylor Swift Eras tour concert came just days after Prince George was spotted celebrating King Charles’ birthday on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour parade. The event marked his mother Kate’s first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.