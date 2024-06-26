Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce took their “New Heights” podcast to London, where they talked about meeting the royals at Taylor Swift’s Eras show on Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs player dished, “We met royalty, guys. There was royalty at the show… I got to meet Prince William, how ‘bout that?”

Travis called him the “coolest motherf**ker” and Jason agreed, saying, “He was awesome.”

Travis continued, “I didn’t realize this because, obviously, we were backstage meeting them, because he was there with little George and Charlotte and they were an absolute delight to meet. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like, ‘Sup, dude?’ We wanted to be polite.”

Jason interjected that “They said that because we weren’t at an official royal event we didn’t need to bow or curtsy… I did still address him as ‘Your Royal Highness.’”

The retired NFL player continued, “I’ve never felt emasculated… and I did, that’s the closest I’ve ever been,” noting, he put his “beer, like, 10 feet away.”

Travis laughed, saying, “I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect.”

Jason called the family “wonderful people,” adding, “Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. She was so f**king adorable.”

Travis added, "She was a superstar.”

Jason called her “electric,” saying, “Maybe because I have three girls now, [but] she had a fire to her. She was asking questions.”

The episode was recorded on Saturday, June 22, the day after Jason and wife Kylie attended their first-ever Eras Tour concert, and Jason raved that it was "insanely impressive."

He continued, “There's something, like obviously Taylor's an amazing singer-songwriter, but then to be able to go out there and be a performer at that level for how long she was up there for, like, three and a half hours, four hours?”

“Yeah. 45 songs bub,” Travis replied. “Insane... If I'm in the tent, like, gosh. I need a break.”

Jason also admitted he teared up at the moment when Swift gives her "22" hat to a young fan!

He recalled, "The 22 hat? Dude, I've never cried at a f**king concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire... I'm about to tear up right now. It was f**king so special.”

Jason was also a big fan of the acoustic set, where Taylor performs different songs and mashups at each show. “That was my favorite part," he said. "It's just her, a guitar, and 90,000 people. And she's blending from one song to another... Like, to be good in front of 90,000 people with just that, I think you have to be amazing. And you have to, one, have great songs and great lyrics, which she obviously has written and made. And then two, be able to perform those seamlessly on the spot, nothing else to hide it, just that was the highlight of the evening for me.”

"She got into it, man. It was awesome," Travis added. "Every single show she does it. And she makes every show unique with the acoustic set."

We'll have to wait to hear more about Travis taking the stage with Taylor, which happened at Sunday night's show.

Travis joined her during the transitional number before "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" from her "The Tortured Poets Department" album.

With no warning, Travis — who has been in attendance at all her London shows — emerged with her other backup dancers in a tux, causing the crowd to go wild with cheers.

Grinning broadly, he nimbly kicked up his heels as if to make sure nobody missed the surprise.