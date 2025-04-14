Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez & Gayle King Lead All-Woman Flight into Space

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Blue Origin’s all-woman flight into space was picture-perfect!

Aboard the New Shepard Mission NS-31 was a six-woman crew: Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn.

The crew’s friends and family who cheered them on as they launched into space included famous faces like Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Viewers watching the space flight could hear tidbits of the crew as they experienced zero gravity and checked out the views for the first time, with comments like, “Look at the moon!” and, “Oh, my God!”

The women had just a few minutes to take it all in before coming back down.

Afterward, Kris and Khloé shared their reactions. Kris said, “We are so thrilled the girls are safe… I wanted to hear every little emotion they had.”

When asked if they would go into space, Khloé confessed, “This made it a little more enticing.”

The crew received a warm welcome from the crowd as they disembarked from the capsule.

Lauren exited and gave Jeff Bezos, her fiancé and the founder of Blue Origin, a big hug and then asked for her "babies" — her children with exes Patrick Whitesell and Tony Gonzalez.

Blue Origin

She spoke to the Blue Origin team later, saying, "I'm so proud of this crew... I can't put it into words, and we looked out the window... we saw the moon — it was almost full. Earth was so quiet... but also really alive. You look at it and think, 'We are all in this together...' We are more connected than you realize."

Getting emotional, she said she was in tears because of all the love in the capsule.

She went on, "It was a feeling of joy and camaraderie. It was a feeling of gratefulness... and I hope that more people get to see this."

Blue Origin

When Katy Perry stepped out of the capsule, she held her hand up to the sky before descending the steps and kissing the ground!

She gave the experience a "10 out of 10."

Katy shared, "It is the highest high, it is surrender to the unknown, trust, and this whole journey is not just about going to space, it is the training, the team — I couldn’t recommend this experience more… What you are doing, you’re really finding the love for yourself… I feel really connected to the divine feminine right now."

Her daughter Daisy was watching the launch, and Perry said, "This experience is second to being a mom. That’s it. And that is why it was hard for me to go, because that was all my love right there… I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness."

Perry sang "What a Wonderful World" during the flight, explaining, "I think it is not about me, it is not about singing my songs, it is about a collective energy in there… and belonging, and this wonderful world we see out there and appreciating it."

Blue Origin

Gayle King also kissed the ground after exiting the craft.

She later said that she was afraid of flying and was "proud" that she went through with the space flight.

As for what it was like, she said, "It is oddly quiet when you get up there… quiet and peaceful. You look down at the planet, and go, 'That is where we came from?'"