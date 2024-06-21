The Palace’s Military Band Plays Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ Ahead of Eras Tour Stop

X/Getty

Taylor Swift is saying hello to London with a warm welcome from the Palace!

The Royal Family shared a video on X of the Palace’s military band playing Taylor’s hit “Shake It Off” on June 21 in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of Swift’s Eras show.

The Palace wrote in the caption, “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’🫡🥁🎺,” and the video was fittingly named “Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version).”

Fans lit up the comments with posts like, “Always knew Princess Catherine and Prince William were swifties” and “@taylorswift13 needs to see this.”

Taylor was set to perform Friday night at Wembley Stadium, and fans spied her boyfriend Travis Kelce alongside his brother Jason and his wife Kylie in the tented VIP area. Jason even looked the part wearing friendship bracelets on his wrist that he reportedly traded with fans.

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan was also on hand for the show. See the pic!