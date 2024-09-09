Twitter

Kate Middleton is opening up about her cancer journey in an emotional video posted on X.

The Princess of Wales revealed she has completed chemotherapy and is now has a “renewed sense of hope” as she does everything she can “to stay cancer free.”

The video, by Will Warr, shows Kate, husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, enjoying nature as she gives an update on her health.

Middleton explained, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The 42-year-old continued, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

The journey has reminded her and Prince William to “reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important in life.” Things like “simply loving and being loved.”

Kate said of the road ahead, “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

She added, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”

Middleton also had a message to those diagnosed with cancer, saying, “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”