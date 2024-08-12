Twitter

Prince William just debuted a new beard, in a video alongside wife Kate Middleton.

The royals appeared in the X post featuring Snoop Dogg, David Beckham and others, congratulating team Great Britain for all their accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the clip, Kate says, "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB!"

Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!



Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!



Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024 @KensingtonRoyal

William then says, "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all.”

The couple is dressed casually in the video, with Kate in a black-and-white striped top and William in a blue Team GB polo shirt.

In the caption, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer.”

Getty Images

William hasn’t sported a beard since 2008, when he stepped out on Christmas day with facial hair.

His brother Prince Harry, however, regularly sports a beard, and even wrote about it in his 2023 memoir “Spare.”

Harry revealed that he had to ask for special permission from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to keep his beard for his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. That’s because beards are not allowed in the British Army and Harry was getting married in uniform.

While the Queen granted his request, Harry claimed William “bristled” at the news and told him to “shave it off.”

Getty Images

Harry said that his older brother told him he was bothered “because I wasn't allowed to keep my beard.”