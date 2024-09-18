Kate Middleton Returns to Work After Completing Cancer Treatment

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is officially back to work after completing chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis in March, and on September 9 confirmed in an emotional video that she had finished treatment and was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements.”

Now, it seems her first order of business was her early-years childhood project.

The Telegraph reports she met with the team at Centre for Early Childhood as well as Kensington Palace staff to talk about the project.

The paper shared an entry from the Court Circular, the royals official record of activities that stated, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

Middleton reportedly received updates on the project throughout her cancer battle.

The royal website gives further details about the scope of the project, stating, “Over the past decade, The Princess of Wales has spent time looking into how experiences in early childhood are often the root cause of today’s hardest social challenges such as addiction, family breakdown, poor mental health, suicide and homelessness.”

Kate is slowly returning to the public eye. Over the summer she attended the Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.

People magazine notes her next scheduled event could be a Remembrance Sunday service in support of veterans on November 10, followed by her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.

Meanwhile, Kate opened up in her September 9 video about her difficult journey over the past several months.

Middleton explained, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The 42-year-old continued, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

The journey has reminded her and Prince William to “reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important in life.” Things like “simply loving and being loved.”

Kate said of the road ahead, “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

She added, “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”