Kate Middleton Becomes Emotional at 1st Official Appearance Since Completing Chemo

Kate Middleton returned to her official role in back-to-back engagements this weekend, flashing a confident smile — and also holding back tears.

In Kate's first official appearance on November 9, she and Prince William, King Charles, and Princess Anne were joined by other working royals at Royal Albert Hall in London for the Festival of Remembrance.

At the ceremony, held in honor of the sacrifices of members of the military, Kate, looking radiant in a conservative black dress and with her hair down, held back tears during an emotional standing O for WWII soldiers.

The return to the public eye comes following what her husband William confirmed was "a brutal year." Battling cancer, Middleton completed chemotherapy in September.

People magazine reports the royal couple were unusually demonstrative, with William placing his arm around Kate's back several times.

On Sunday, Catherine returned for the Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. This ceremony is one that Kate had not missed since marrying William.

For this occasion, Kate was swathed in black, including a hate with a short veil.

She was joined by other royals, including Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who appeared alongside her on the balcony of a government building, where they viewed Charles and William's ceremonial laying of wreaths.

Afterward, Kate also offered a wreath. Its message read: "In memory of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them."