Shawn Mendes Seemingly Addresses Camila Cabello & Sabrina Carpenter Love Triangle

Getty Images

Months after Sabrina Carpenter released the music video for her song “Taste,” Shawn Mendes is seemingly talking about his involvement in a love triangle with her and his ex, Camila Cabello.

Many are speculating that “Taste” was inspired by Mendes, who Carpenter was linked to last year. Soon after the sighting, Shawn fueled reconciliation rumors with Cabello after they were spotted kissing at Coachella.

During an appearance on John Mayer’s SiriusXM show, “How’s Life,” Mendes revealed, “I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings. Maybe instead of two days it could have been two weeks.”

Shawn noted, “The biggest lesson I’ve heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”

While Mendes initially denied that he was dating Carpenter after they were spotted together several times, it looks like the relationship also inspired her songs “Coincidence” and “Sharpest Tool.”

In “Coincidence,” Sabrina even references Palm Springs, where Coachella takes place and is where Shawn and Camila were spotted kissing.

In “Sharpest Too,” Sabrina sings about an ex rekindling a past relationship, saying, “We never talk about how you found God at your ex’s house.”

In another part of the song, Sabrina sings, “The second I put my head on your chest/She knew, she’s got a real sixth sense. Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice/And without her even bein’ here, she’s back in your life/Now she’s in the same damn city on the same damn night.”

Months ago, Shawn, Camila, and Shawn all attended the MTV VMAs, but they managed not to have any awkward run-ins.

Earlier this year, Camila opened up about why she gets back together with her exes. In an interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy,” she said, “I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook’ building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

As for why they split up after the reconciliation, Camila commented, “You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right. And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”