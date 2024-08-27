Shawn Mendes, Anitta & Others Join All-Star VMA Performer Lineup

Getty Images

The 2024 VMAs just added more A-list performers!

Anitta, KAROL G, LL COOL J and Shawn Mendes just joined the line up alongside previously announced artists Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Benson Boone, LISA, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter.

This year’s Video Vanguard Award honoree Katy Perry will be on hand to perform a medley of her biggest hits!

Fans can check out the full list of nominees here, and cast their votes here through Friday, August 30.