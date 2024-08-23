Sabrina Carpenter has just released her new music video for “Taste.”

In the graphic video, Carpenter stars opposite “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega.

Throughout the video, the two murder each other in various ways while fighting for the same guy!

Things eventually get hot and heavy between Sabrina and Jenna, who are seen making out.

At the end, Sabrina and Jenna are seen laughing with each other after attending the funeral of the man they both once wanted.

The music video was inspired by the 1992 movie “Death Becomes Her,” which starred Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn.

In an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Sabrina dished, “[The video] was inspired by one of my favorite films, and [Jenna] was a huge fan of the film. I’m so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.”

Many are speculating that the song was inspired by Shawn Mendes, who she was linked to last year. Soon after the sighting, Shawn fueled reconciliation rumors with Camila Cabello after they were spotted kissing at Coachella.

The song is featured on Sabrina’s sixth studio album “Short ‘n Sweet.”