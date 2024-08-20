Michael Keaton on If He’d Do ‘Beetlejuice' TikTok Dance with Jenna Ortega (Exclusive)

Chino Lemus/Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton is returning to the role of Beetlejuice 35 years later in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”!

He sat down with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario in NYC to talk about how fun it was slipping back into the character’s shoes, calling it “fun, easy.” Michael dished, “After the first day, got it, we were in.”

Tommy asked what makes Beetlejuice so magical, and Keaton explained, “There is nothing you can compare it to. He is human, he’s not human. There are no rules, you can’t compare that character to anything. I can’t, so it gives you a kind of freedom just to go nuts.”

As for creating a sequel, Michael said, “I felt the pressure not to screw it up,” later adding that he hopes audiences have a “big, fun time.”

DiDario asked if reuniting with Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara was like no time had passed. Michael said, “Mostly, yeah. I love those guys.”

As for new addition Jenna Ortega, Tommy asked if she blended right into the family? Michael said, “Like a glove. She’s great in this.”

Jenna’s “Wednesday” dance went viral — could we see Michael busting a movie as Beetlejuice on TikTok?

He teased, “You never know with the guy, you never know what he’s going to be up to.”

Plus, Michael revealed if he’d be game for a third movie, saying, “Maybe, you never know.”