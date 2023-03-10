Shawn Mendes, 24, and Sabrina Carpenter, 23, are spending more time together.

The stars fueled dating rumors Thursday night when they were spotted leaving Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” album-release party.

Shawn appeared to be waiting for Sabrina as he exited the Gucci store in Beverly Hills, where the bash took place.

Just Jared reports the pair left together in the same car.

Mendes looked dapper for the shindig, wearing a brown suede jacket, white tank top, and beige pants, while Carpenter wore a black velvet minidress and tights.

Rumors were swirling about the singers last month when a Deuxmoi source said the stars were spotted at Horses in Los Angeles, insisting they were “verrry comfortable” and “clearly on a date.”

Soon after, Shawn and Sabrina were photographed walking together in West Hollywood.

Shawn was previously linked to his longtime chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda, 51, after they were spotted together over the course of a few months.

He famously dated Camila Cabello, but they split in 2021 after more than two years together.