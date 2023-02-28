Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Spark Dating Rumors

THEIMAGEDIRECT.COM

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Sabrina Carpenter, 23, are sparking romance rumors!

A Deuxmoi source says the stars were spotted at Horses in Los Angeles earlier this month, insisting they were “verrry comfortable” and “clearly on a date.”

Shawn and Sabrina again fueled the rumors over the weekend when they were photographed walking together in West Hollywood.

Mendes was bundled up in a shearling-lined jean jacket paired with a T-shirt and dark corduroy pants, while Sabrina wore an oversized black sweatsuit and sneakers.

The stars appeared deep in conversation as Carpenter smiled up at Mendes during the stroll.

Shawn was previously linked to his longtime chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda, 51, after they were spotted together over the course of a few months.

He famously dated Camila Cabello, but they split in 2021 after more than two years together.