Getty Images

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ male accusers is going on camera to speak about the alleged abuse that he suffered at the hands of the rap mogul.

In October, the accuser — who chooses to remain anonymous — accused Combs of drugging and sodomizing him at a White Party nearly 20 years ago.

In a new CNN interview in which his identity was concealed, the man spoke about the lawsuit that he filed against Combs and the impact of the alleged abuse on his life.

He said, “The full gravity of it lives with me to this day. It affects every single thing you do for the rest of your life.”

According to the accuser, he was hired to work as a security guard for Diddy’s 2007 White Party in East Hampton, New York. He was allegedly offered two spiked alcoholic drinks. He claims that Diddy approached him after he started feeling “extremely ill.” In his lawsuit, the accuser claims that Diddy then shoved him into an empty vehicle and sodomized him.

“I wasn’t able to stand,” the accuser recalled. “It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before, and I felt powerless.”

The accuser claims that a famous person saw the alleged abuse, but didn’t name them. He commented, “There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.”

The accuser then reported what happened to his supervisor. “He just dismissed it and said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything,” the man recalled. “I was totally blacklisted after that. I had to find a different field.”

As for his decision to keep himself anonymous, the accuser explained, “I have a semblance of a life, a very quiet life. I would prefer what little is left of it to be left alone.”

In response to the interview, Combs’ team gave a blanket statement, saying, “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”