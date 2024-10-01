Getty Images

Disturbing new allegations are stacking up against the imprisoned Sean “Diddy” Combs, with news that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims in court against him.

In a Houston press conference on Tuesday morning, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that among the large group of people he represents, 25 were minors at the time of the alleged criminal activity, with claims of sexual assault and or abuse by Diddy and his associates.

One of the alleged victims was 9 years old.

Buzbee also said, “Several of the individuals [I represent]… were drug-tested and drugs were found in their system. Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of.”

He added, “One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research is known as a horse tranquilizer.”

Buzbee hopes to “expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” adding, “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

Without revealing any names, Buzbee said the allegations include “violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors.”

As for why he has declined to name names, he said, “It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure, damn sure, we are right before we do that. These names will shock you.”

In response to the new allegations, Diddy’s lawyer Erica Wolff told Page Six, “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

Wolff added, “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

An explosive 14-page indictment alleged Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

The papers continued, “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

Prosecutors allege that abuse was “verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual.”

In addition, Combs is accused of orchestrating “Freak Offs” that involved, using “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

The indictment also specifically references a video uncovered by CNN in May of Combs in 2016 assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.