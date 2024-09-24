Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in jail for a week, but he’s reportedly been in contact with some of his seven kids.

A source told People magazine that Combs has “been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone.”

The insider added, “He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being. He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated.”

Combs’ arrest has left the kids “in a state of crisis and shock,” according to the source.

They elaborated, “It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in. This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

Combs is dad to Justin, Christian, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, and Love. He also adopted Kim Porter’s son Quincy.

Another source told TMZ that Combs’ children all remain supportive despite his indictment.

His twin girls Jessie and D’Lila, who have reportedly not read the 14-page indictment against their father, are staying hopeful about his release and pray for him daily, a source shared with the outlet.

Last week, Christian, Justin, and Quincy were spotted at a bail hearing in NYC, in which a court ruled that Combs must remain behind bars until his trial.