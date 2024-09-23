Diddy Recommended ‘Locks on the Doors’ at Parties in Resurfaced ‘Conan’ Interview

Getty Images

Diddy once told Conan O’Brien you need “locks on the doors” at parties, and now the old interview is going viral.

The sit-down took place in 2002 on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” At the time, Conan asked Diddy, real name Sean Combs, how to throw a “killer party.”

The music mogul listed off the essentials, including “women, beautiful women of course,” adding, “Beautiful men for the ladies, of course.”

He went on, “We need alcohols… some water,” noting, “A lot of ladies drink water at parties. If you don’t have what they need, they are gonna leave.”

Diddy then made the eyebrow-raising comment, “You need locks on the doors,” to which O’Brien replied, “Okay, this is sounding kind of dangerous.”

Combs laughed, calling it a “little kinky.”

He also suggested “a lot of heat… you don’t have no air-conditioning.” Combs’ reasoning was that “heat affects the alcohol, and everybody gets a little more comfortable and loose. Builds up a nice little sweat.”

Conan replied, “That just sounds disgusting,” but the rapper smiled and said, “Depends on how you look at it.” Conan replied, “It gets kind of sexy, is that what you’re saying?”

Sean said, “Yeah, sexy, a new word for you.”

He ended his party recommendations by telling Conan, “You need some good music, and you need me, of course.”

The video isn’t aging well after Diddy was arrested last week for racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

The indictment shed light on Combs’ alleged Freak Off parties.

According to the legal papers, Combs and Combs Enterprise associates would “intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit.”

The papers allege, “Combs then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs.’ Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The Freak Offs “sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers,” according to the indictment.