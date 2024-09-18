Backgrid

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces serious allegations, a woman at the center of his orbit is making headlines.

Could Combs Enterprises chief of staff Kristina Khorram be the key witness in the prosecution’s case?

Combs was arrested on Monday for alleged racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy entered a not guilty plea in court yesterday. He’s currently in custody but appealing the decision to keep him behind bars.

Khorram was not named in the indictment and isn’t facing any charges. She has not responded to “Extra’s” request for comment.

There is speculation, however, she could end up at the center of the case. A source tells Page Six, “If anybody is gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything. “Kristina might be cooperative. At least if she's smart she will be.”

Diddy has publicly praised Kristina in the past, and according to Page Six once posted on Facebook, “She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get s**t done. Don’t know how I’d function without her.”

After his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against the music mogul in November. He seemed to lean on Kristina for support. They were photographed together at his home in Miami.

Page Six adds that in a separate lawsuit, filed in February, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. alleged Khorram “knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking Venture.”

He referred to her as the “Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein,” referring to disgraced socialite Maxwell who is serving a 20-year sentence for helping sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.