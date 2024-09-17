Getty Images

The feud between 50 Cent and Sean “Diddy” Combs is alive and well.

On Tuesday, 50 wasted no time in trolling Combs after his federal indictment.

50 posted a pic of himself with Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

He wrote on X, “Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house • http://gunitbrands.com .”

50 is poking fun at the amount of lubricant found during raids at Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles this year.

According to the indictment, Combs is accused of orchestrating “Freak Offs,” which allegedly involved using “force, threats of force, and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

The papers allege, “Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The Freak Offs “sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers,” according to the indictment.

The docs noted that “law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

Combs is facing charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.