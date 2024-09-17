Diddy Allegedly Forced Women Into ‘Elaborate & Produced’ Sex ‘Freak Offs’

Backgrid

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Monday in NYC, and now details of his alleged sex “Freak Offs” have come to light.

The disturbing information was included in a federal indictment, which charges the music mogul with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs entered a not guilty plea in court today.

According to the legal docs, Combs and Combs Enterprise associates would “intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit.”

The papers allege, “Combs then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs.’ Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The Freak Offs “sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers,” according to the indictment.

The docs add that during raids of Diddy’s residences in Miami and L.A., “law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

The rapper is accused of subjecting “victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs.”

The papers state he allegedly maintained control through “physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims' appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances… Combs also threatened victims' careers and livelihoods, including if they resisted participating in Freak Offs.”

It was also alleged that one Freak Off in 2012 cost over $46,000 in damages to a penthouse hotel room. That detail was included in a letter from the U.S. Attorney to the judge requesting that Diddy be detained while pending trial.

His his attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke outside the courthouse on Tuesday, denying the charges.

Agnifilo insisted he will "fight like hell" and that Combs will “plead not guilty, obviously."

The attorney continued, “He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.”