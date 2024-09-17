Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Indictment Alleges Racketeering, Sex Trafficking & More

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Monday night and charged with stomach-churning crimes in a federal indictment.

According to the indictment, the music mogul is facing charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

People magazine reports Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke outside the courthouse on Tuesday, denying the charges.

Agnifilo insisted he will "fight like hell" and that Combs will “plead not guilty, obviously."

The attorney continued, “He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.”

Meanwhile, the explosive 14-page document alleges Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

The papers continued, “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled--creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

Prosecutors allege that abuse was “verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual.”

In addition, Combs is accused of orchestrating “Freak Offs” that involved, using “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

The indictment also specifically references a video uncovered by CNN of Combs in 2016 assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.

After the video surfaced, Diddy apologized for his actions in the video, calling his behavior “inexcusable.”

According to her team, Cassie and her reps have no comment on the indictment.