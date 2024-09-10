Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Sexual Assault Judgment

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered to fork over major cash stemming from a civil lawsuit filed by Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who accused the rap mogul of sexual assault.

Detroit’s Metro Times reports that a judge for the Lenawee County Circuit Court has ordered Combs to pay a $100 million default judgment after he was absent from a virtual hearing on Monday.

Though he was served in July, Combs never responded to Cardello-Smith’s civil suit.

To settle the $100 million, the judge has ordered Diddy to pay $10 million a month starting in October.

Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo has hit back at the judge’s decision.

Agnifilo told TMZ, “This man [Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years. His résumé now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him, let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”

Another source told Variety that the lawsuit was sent to an out-of-date address for Combs, so his legal team didn’t receive it on time.

Cardello-Smith is currently an inmate serving time at Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Michigan for an unrelated charge.

In his lawsuit obtained by USA Today, Cardello-Smith accused Combs of spiking his drink and sexually assaulting him at a Detroit party in 1997.

In a preliminary court hearing last month, Cardello-Smith testified that Diddy offered him $2.3 million to dismiss the case, but he declined.

In other news, Combs has officially put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $61.5 million six months after the home was raided by the feds.

In March, officials told TMZ, “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation. Footage obtained by the media outlet showed law enforcement at the L.A. property with guns drawn, as well as people outside in handcuffs.

Following the raid, Combs released a statement through his legal team. They told “Extra,” “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” the statement continued.