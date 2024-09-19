Backgrid

Cassie Ventura stepped out in NYC on Wednesday night, marking the first time she has been seen since her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, was arrested on Monday.

The singer was peppered with questions by the paparazzi like, “How do you feel about all the allegations with Diddy going on right now?” She didn’t respond.

Cassie, who wore a black T-shirt, black pants, and a black bucket hat, was smiling as she walked alongside another woman.

They were just six miles from where Diddy is locked up after a judge slammed him as “a danger.”

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November, but the two settled. Afterward, in May, a shockingly brutal video of Combs assaulting her in a hotel hallway was shared by CNN.

He publicly apologized calling his behavior “inexcusable.”

On Monday, Diddy was arrested for alleged racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

In court this week, prosecutors claimed they believe Ventura was trying to escape a Freak Off, where Combs coerced victims to have sex with male commercial sex workers, when he attacked her in the hallway of the hotel.

The prosecution added that in the days after the assault, Diddy allegedly texted Cassie, “The cops are here. I got six kids. You gonna abandon me all alone?” She reportedly responded, “You are sick for thinking it is okay to do what you’ve done. I still have crazy bruising.”

After the video was made public, Cassie wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”