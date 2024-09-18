Getty

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain behind bars until his trial, reports Deadline.

Combs was arrested on Monday for alleged racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

On Wednesday, at the Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse in New York, Judge Andrew Carter rejected a proposal from the defense to allow him to go free while the case progresses.

The proposal included a $50-million bail offer, home detention with GPS monitoring, a promise of no female visitors, and commitment to regular drug tests, among other things.

U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson stated in court, “The indisputable evidence makes clear you cannot take the defendant at his word.”