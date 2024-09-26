Diddy Will Testify in Criminal Case, Lawyer Says

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs will take the witness stand in his federal criminal case, reports TMZ.

The information comes from his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, who appears in TMZ Studios’ new Tubi doc “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment.”

Testifying in court will force the music mogul to address some of the stomach-churning charges in the indictment.

Agnifilo, however, tells TMZ that Diddy is his own best line of defense.

Combs is currently behind bars and awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The explosive 14-page indictment alleges Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

The papers continued, “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

Prosecutors allege that abuse was “verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual.”

In addition, Combs is accused of orchestrating “Freak Offs” that involved, using “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

The indictment also specifically references a video uncovered by CNN in May of Combs in 2016 assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.