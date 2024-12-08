JAY-Z Vehemently Denies Allegation He Raped 13-Year-Old Girl with Diddy

Getty

JAY-Z is flatly denying claims in a new lawsuit that he gang-raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

NBC News reports the suit, originally filed in October but re-filed Sunday to name Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, alleges that the men raped an anonymous girl in 2000 after she was driven to MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

The suit was filed by Tony Buzbee, who has not commented further.

JAY-Z, married to Beyoncé since 2008, commented immediately and forcefully on Instagram, denying the accusations and claiming he was initially made aware of the allegations via what he termed a "blackmail attempt" from Buzbee.

JAY-Z wrote that he felt Buzbee's demand letter was intended to compel him to settle, due to the incendiary nature of the allegations.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion," the rapper wrote. "So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

He went on to argue, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Accusing Buzbee of "a pattern of these type of theatrics," he wrote, "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people I mourn yet another loss of innocence Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

JAY-Z also offered his support to people he termed "true victims in the world."

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have three children together: Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.