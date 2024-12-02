Getty Images

Days after his bail request was denied again, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new lawsuit.

Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan has accused the rap mogul of dangling her over ex Cassie Ventura’s 17th-floor apartment balcony on September 26, 2016.

In the 17-page lawsuit obtained by “Extra,” Bongolan also accused Combs of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

The docs claimed that Diddy “sexually battered Ms. Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her onto the patio furniture on the balcony.”

According to the docs, Bongolan, her then girlfriend, and Ventura were sleeping in Ventura’s apartment when Combs “began shouting and banging at the door to Ventura’s apartment.”

The docs accused Diddy of attacking Bongolan once he gained entry into the apartment. It stated, “He grabbed her, turned her back to his chest, and molested her by groping her breasts as she yelled to be left alone. When Bongolan began to physically struggle, Mr. Combs shifted his hands from her breast to her arm pit area and lifted Ms. Bongolan up on the banister of the 17th floor balcony, while repeatedly yelling: ‘Do you know what the f**k you did!’”

Bongolan was described as being 4’11” tall and about 100 lbs. at the time of the alleged attack.

The lawsuit claimed that Bongolan “attempted to resist him, throwing her weight back in a struggle not to be thrown to the ground and what would likely be her death. She managed to get herself back over the banister.”

It allegedly didn’t stop there.

The lawsuit went on, “Mr. Combs easily overpowered her again. He immediately lifted her up higher and over the 17th floor balcony of Ms. Ventura’s apartment with only Combs’ grip keeping her from failing to her death.”

Cassie then allegedly intervened, telling Diddy that Bongolan’s girlfriend was also in the apartment.

“His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety,” the paper stated. “This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him.”

Bongolan is requesting $10 million in damages from Combs.

Bongolan claimed that she suffered “terror and abuse” from her professional relationship with Combs, adding, “This closer working relationship not only did not lead to the career jump off for which she had hoped, but instead forced Plaintiff to experience Mr. Combs' violence and abuse firsthand in professional settings as well.”

In response to Bongolan’s lawsuit, Diddy’s legal team told Deadline, “As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Since last year, Ms. Bangolan (sic) has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless. He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit.”