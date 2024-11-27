Sean “Diddy” Combs will stay behind bars for Thanksgiving after a judge denied his renewed $50 million bail request.

In court documents obtained by “Extra”, Judge Arun Subramanian states, “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community.”

The papers note that the “indictment charges Combs with serious and violent crimes” and that the “government has presented direct evidence of Combs’s violence.” The order specifically cites the disturbing 2016 video of Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie.

In addition, the docs state, “There is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering."

The judge found there is evidence that Diddy "violated Bureau of Prisons regulations during his pretrial detention to obscure his communications with third parties." That included paying other inmates to use their phone access codes to make calls to those not on his approved contact list.

At a hearing earlier this week, the music mogul’s lawyers had proposed letting Diddy stay at his private island in Florida on house arrest, with no access to a boat to come and go. The judge denied the proposal.

Diddy’s lawyers then presented a second solution, where Combs would stay at his Upper East Side apartment under 24/7 security and no access to phone or internet, besides contact with his lawyers. They asked for family visits to be allowed with pre-trial approval and monitoring.

Combs is in jail after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s also facing an onslaught of lawsuits from alleged victims. He has denied all the charges and accusations against him and heads to trial on May 5, 2025.

People magazine revealed the meals Diddy will receive on Thanksgiving.

The magazine noted that Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, will be serving up fruit, cereal, and pastries for breakfast starting at 6 a.m., followed by a Thanksgiving lunch at 11 a.m.

Inmates will have the option of turkey roast or hot & sour tofu, as well as sides like mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, and dinner rolls. Holiday pie is on the menu for dessert.