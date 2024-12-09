Snoop Dogg Gushes Over Pal Martha Stewart’s Support at ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

Getty

Snoop Dogg is ready for the “The Voice” Season 26 top five performances on Monday night!

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke with Snoop, who got some support from his pal Martha Stewart at the live show.

Snoop commented, “We've really, like, grown to love each other, like, on and off the screen, and that’s what family is about, to support each other, to show up and to make moves that you wouldn’t expect."

He continued, "I love being there for her just, like she loves being there for me. This is a highlighting moment for me, my first season on ‘The Voice,’ so what better way than to end it with the queen."

Snoop Dogg is also showing his support for daughter Cori and her reality show “Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story."

Cori has shared about her struggles with lupus and depression on the show, and Snoop said, “She’s just strong. She’s got my DNA in her and I just feel like she’s such a version of my mother with her strong spirit and how she’s able to be open and vulnerable and let people see behind that third wall, and I think that’s what's relatable.

“She’s not trying to hide and she’s living it and dealing with it, and a lot of people can relate to that because everybody’s not a star and everybody’s not able to run and hide from their problems. They have to deal with them every day. So I’m just so happy that she has her own television show where she can express that and build up a community of people that support her.”

The rapper also shared the most important advice he gives to his artists and praised his finalist, Jeremy Beloare.

He commented, “I tell my singers to sing with heart, with conviction, with passion, and the key is to feel it when you feel it. You project that feeling, not so much to sing it, but to feel the record.”

Snoop called Jeremy “an exceptional artist,” adding, “I think he’s going to do his thing tonight.”