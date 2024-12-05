Martha Stewart Clarifies What She Didn’t Like About Netflix Doc (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Martha Stewart chatted with “Extra” as she received the Icon Award at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in NYC.

“I’ve never been awarded an Icon Award before,” she said. “I thought icons were dead, but I looked up the name… Icons are alive and well.”

Martha just chronicled her extraordinary journey from teen model to legendary lifestyle mogul —‚ with a stop in federal prison along the way — in her no-holds-barred Netflix documentary "Martha."

And although she got candid like never before, Martha's giving a tough critique of the finished film.

She shared, “I didn’t like all of it. I liked most of it. I liked the first half. The first half is brilliant, but it didn’t really get to what I’ve really done for the rest of the world. And that’s Martha, too.”

Will we see a rebuttal documentary coming out? She replied, “Not a rebuttal, a continuation.”

Martha does love watching her good buddy Snoop Dogg on "The Voice" this season.

“I’m going out on Monday to appear on ‘The Voice’ in support of Snoop and his choices,” she said.

While she has no plans to sing, she shared, "But I do have a good voice."

Stewart’s fans have supported her latest cookbook “Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.”

She shared, “I’m very happy because it got to be number one immediately out of publication. That’s a big deal. And the book is beautiful. It’s a very good Christmas gift.”

But Martha probably won’t be cooking Christmas dinner this year!

“We’re going on a trip,” she said. “I’m taking my daughter and her two fabulous children. And we’re going to a distant place.”