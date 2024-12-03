Michael Bublé Admits He Was Nervous to Meet Snoop Dogg on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

Michael Bublé was ready for his first live show of “The Voice”!

Before the Season 26 semifinals, “Extra” spoke with Michael, who talked about meeting fellow new coach Snoop Dogg.

He explained, “I was really nervous to meet him because I’m a big fan, and in this business, as you know — because this is what you do every day — how disappointing are so many people, so, like, to meet the one guy that I really thought revolutionized music, that I really thought took hip hop and rap and brought it to a new place… I felt like Snoop had done that for that genre, so I was like, ‘Oh, man, I hope this dude is cool. I hope this dude is, you know, is warm.’ He’s such a beaut, man — he’s humble, he’s incredibly smart, he’s hilarious, we just laugh our ass off all the time. It’s been a dream come true.”

Seems like the feeling was mutual!

Michael added, “I think we liked each other so much from the beginning… We were just having too much fun.”

Bublé also discussed the pressures of going up against returning coaches Reba McEntire (aka “Reba Magnet-ire) and Gwen Stefani. Bublé noted, “Listen, do you know what it’s like… when the chair turns and people just see Reba, they just see the smile? Don’t even try. We had to block her, you know.”

Michael raved about Gwen, calling her “smart and intuitive.”

He also praised his team as being "so worthy" and having "worked their butts off" to get to this point.

“Tonight, what’s really cool for me, is it is this moment to celebrate their greatness,” Michael added, “[and] how much work they put in, so I’m nervous for them because I genuinely like them, but I’m also excited because this is the beginning… They’re on the way, you know what I mean? And this is one of those stops on the road to greatness.”

Bublé also dished on having Carly Pearce as his advisor this season and their song "Maybe This Christmas."

He commented, “Carly, I think, is literally one of the most remarkable artists in what is now becoming the biggest genre in the world, and what I love is that she’s old-school, like, she can kick it old-school and be reverent and pay respect towards country… and at the same time, she’s really modern, and I loved that she also worked her butt off getting to where she is. It wasn’t one of those things where she just became a star overnight. I felt like that was such a beautiful thing for these artists to see and to be able to collaborate with someone who knows, who understands.”

As for how their Christmas song came about, Michael revealed, “I wrote it with my guitar at home and I kept channeling Willie Nelson when I was writing it… I called her on FaceTime and I started singing it to her and I said, ‘Like, you know, I’m channeling Willie,’ and I said, ‘Look, this is going to be crazy… but would you fly to Vancouver tomorrow?’ Her and Greg Wells… the guy who produced the ‘Wicked’ soundtrack, they both flew to Vancouver the next day and we recorded it.”