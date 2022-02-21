Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby #4 (Report)

Getty Images

It looks like Michale Bublé, 46, and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, have another baby on the way!

TMZ obtained a clip of Bublé’s new music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You,” which is rumored to be dropping later this week.

At the end of the video, Luisana is seen with a visible baby bump as they exit a grocery store following a dream sequence.

According to the outlet, the music video is a call-back to his 2009 “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video, in which they met in a grocery aisle.

Sources told the outlet that the video will feature notable scenes from “Titanic,” “The Notebook,” and “The Princess Bride.”

Michael and Luisana tied the knot in 2011 in her native Argentina.

They are the parents of Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3.

In 2019, Bublé opened up on about he juggled his life as a dad of three and all the traveling required for his music career. He told “Extra” while promoting his world tour, “What I do is I break it up into pieces so that I go two or three weeks, and then I go two or three weeks home 'cause you know what? Being a dad is number one.”

He added, “My boys are in school, but very soon they will be here. They will come out, once in a while, a lot of my crew, a lot of the band are new parents so they will have their little ones come out, it's a nice atmosphere.”

Gushing over his kids, the then 43-year-old admitted, “If I am walking on the street and I've got my daughter and people don't stop and say, 'Awww,' I get so offended… My wife will tell me and I'm like, 'What's wrong with these people that they can't see how perfect our children are?'”

Michael and Luisana have gone through their ups and downs as a family, due to Noah’s cancer battle years ago. He admitted to “Extra” in 2018, “I'm not belittling what we've gone through, the fact is it's too painful to really talk about and so for me it's fine to acknowledge it, but it at the same time I think I'm able to sort of, I hope that I can bring hope to other families who are going through hard things.”

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in late 2016 when he was just 3 years old. After learning of his diagnosis, Michael and Luisana put their careers on while Noah fought for his life. He revealed, “It's obviously a difficult situation… It's not my story to tell, it's my boy's story and one day when he's ready he'll tell it.”