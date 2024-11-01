Martha Stewart Wants to Hang Out with Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Martha Stewart is revealing the top three celebrities that she’d love to hang out with!

While participating in Bilt Rewards' November “Rent Free” game show with Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain, Martha put Taylor Swift at the top of her list, calling the superstar singer “lovely.”

Taylor was followed by Snoop Dogg and George Clooney.

It is no surprise that Snoop is second, since Martha and the rapper have been friends for years and have even worked on TV projects together.

As for George, Martha said, “George Clooney, ’cause he’s fun. George is really nice to hang out with.”

Stewart was on the show to promote her new cookbook “Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen.”

As for “Rent Free,” the game is similar to “Family Feud,” where celebrities like Martha answer questions posed to Bilt members, who can play along, too. The game is available on the Bilt app.

Martha won rent for 10 people, who will also get a signed copy of her new cookbook.