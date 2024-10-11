Getty Images

Martha Stewart’s life story is an extraordinary one, and it is laid bare in the new Netflix documentary “Martha.”

A trailer for the film dropped this week, giving an inside look at how the mogul clawed her way from teen model to being the first female self-made billionaire in U.S. history.

One of the biggest bombshell revelations? The 83-year old's confession that she cheated on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

In the doc, Stewart says, “If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s**t, get out of that marriage.”

The interviewer asks, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

Martha replies, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Stewart and her ex-husband were married from 1961 to 1990. They share daughter Alexis.

She told People magazine in 2020, “Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family. And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”

After her marriage ended, Martha went on to create a billion-dollar lifestyle brand.

Despite her success, she later spent five months in federal prison after she was found guilty in 2004 on charges related to the sale of a stock.

Stewart went full scorched-earth on the prosecution in the trailer!

“I was a trophy for these idiots,” she tells viewers. “I was dragged into solitary, no food, no water. Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”

She once told “Extra” how you bounce back after a scandal to find even greater success, saying, “By being yourself and believing in yourself. You can’t give in to the crap.”

Martha’s star continued to rise following her prison stint, and in recent years has enjoyed a high-profile friendship with Snoop Dogg. She also posed for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue.

She explains in the doc, “The cookie-cutter house and the cookie-cutter life just was not for me… I could have just been a miserable has-been housewife, but I didn’t let that happen to myself and I’m so happy I didn’t.”

The star also shared her two mottos to live by: “Learn something new every day, and when you are through changing, you are through.”