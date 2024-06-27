Getty Images

Martha Stewart is the $400-million golden girl and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s oldest-ever cover star, and she’s never looked or felt better!

She told “Extra,” “I do something interesting every day. I'm never going to give that up. I'm a very curious person and I want to do as much as I can, fill every day with as many interesting and learning experiences.”

There’s no slowing Martha down, and she dished with us on her plans to celebrate her 83rd birthday in August.

“This year, I have a very fun birthday coming up,” she shared. “I'm going to Paris to do some commentating on the Olympics with Snoop Dogg. So that's my birthday present to myself this year.”

The unlikely BFFs have spent a bunch of time together in the kitchen, but for now, Martha’s solo in the kitchen for her new restaurant the Bedford at Paris Las Vegas.

“This restaurant models a pretty exacting replica of my home in Bedford, New York,” Stewart revealed. “I live on a farm, 156-acre farm there, where I raise animals and a lot of gardens. And we wanted to bring that feeling of kind of country elegance to Las Vegas. I’m very pleased with the success of this fabulous eatery.”

What can patrons expect? “You are going to enjoy a really special array of cocktails, delicious wines, and really well-prepared, delicious, fresh food.”

She went on, “I suggest having the smashed potato with crème fraîche and caviar,” and for dessert try the “unbelievably delicious” upside-down lemon meringue pie.