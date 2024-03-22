Martha Stewart’s Advice to Meghan Markle for Lifestyle Brand (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush was with Martha Stewart at Atlantis Paradise Island as they enjoyed the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival.

When Billy brought attention to Martha’s face on the cork of her wine Martha’s Chard, which was featured at the festival, she quipped, “Do you have a wine with your face on this cork?”

While Billy is working on it, she asked if the wine was “eminently drinkable.”

Stewart has made an established name in the lifestyle space over the past few decades. She reacted to Meghan Markle, who is seemingly following in Martha’s footsteps with hernew lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

The “flattered” Stewart gave some advice to Meghan, saying, “Produce good products that work and will help the homemaker have a nicer life. That’s what it’s all about.”

At 82, Martha is breaking barriers — she will even appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue again.

After appearing in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Stewart will be featured in the “60th-anniversary issue.”

Martha noted, “They got about 28 of the former iconic models — ‘legends,’ they call them… and we’re going to be in that issue.”

Stewart said she was “very honored” to be in the issue, which will also feature Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova, Kate Upton and Tyra Banks.

During their chat, Martha revealed she was wearing a bathing suit under her dress, saying, “It’s nice underwear for me.”