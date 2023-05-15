Martha Stewart, 81, Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Sports Illustrated

Martha Stewart is making history as the oldest-ever cover star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The 81-year-old revealed the historic cover on the “Today” show Monday, where she spoke with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about the experience.

“I like that picture,” she said. “I’m sort of shaking because it’s odd to go to an island and then get changed into nine different bathing suits in one day in front of all those people... It turned out okay.”

Standing next to the glamorous cover shot, the mogul also told the anchors that the idea of the cover was proposed to her in November of last year with an end-of-January deadline to be ready to pose.

“You know, that was kind of a request I have never had before,“ Martha said. “And to be on the cover at my age was a challenge. I think I met the challenge.”

That, she did!

For the cover, Martha wore a swimsuit by Monday Swimwear, cover-up by Torso Creations, and accessories by Anita Ko and Jacob & Co.

“I’m still going to Pilates every other day because it’s so great,” Martha shared. “I live a clean life anyway — good diet, good exercise, and healthy skin care and all that.”

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day explained how the magazine’s choices for who it features in its pages are about showcasing the women of today who are shaping the future.

“This year, we’re featuring an extremely diverse group of women, starting with our cover models, who are collectively the most unapologetic women from different walks of life who continue to forge their own paths on their own terms,” MJ Day noted.

“Martha Stewart is a legend, the definition of a great female entrepreneur who built a dynasty against insurmountable odds.”

Martha’s shoot also features her on the beach with horses galloping behind her, relaxing with a cocktail in a heavenly looking cabana decked with palms and ferns.

The grandmother of two believes her groundbreaking cover is about living your best life no matter your age.