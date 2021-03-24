Celebrity News March 24, 2021
Olivia Culpo Remembers ‘Paradise City’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce, Plus: Her Return to SI’s Swimsuit Issue
Olivia Culpo is opening up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about returning for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue 2021, and her new Amazon Prime series “Paradise City,” co-starring the late Cameron Boyce.
Cameron was just 20 when he died in 2019 after suffering a seizure caused by epilepsy. “Paradise City,” his last project, premieres March 25.
Olivia said, “He was so nice, so talented, so hard-working. I remember just thinking, ‘Wow, he's so nice, he’s so kind,’ and I’ve always known him from afar, and it was great to meet him and work with him. He was genuinely a lovely person, just had great energy. He will be missed, absolutely.”
The series is a spin-off from Culpo’s 2017 film “American Satan,” and she explained, “It was so well-received that we started this spin-off… which is just kind of a continuation of the storyline… I play Gretchen, who is the fiancée and girlfriend of Johnny Faust… It’s just following his journey to fame in this really well-known band.”
Bella Thorne also stars in the series, and Culpo revealed, “Bella's character and my character have some sort of weird tension — but it was really fun.” Olivia is showing off her cello skills, but not her vocals, “I actually don't sing in this, but that would be cool! I’m going to put that out into the energy of the world.”
And the world can see her back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition July 20. She shot it in Florida during the pandemic, saying, “The hair and makeup artists were double-masked, hazmat face shield… no talking during glam, during hair and makeup, so you couldn’t say anything.”