Olivia Culpo Remembers ‘Paradise City’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce, Plus: Her Return to SI’s Swimsuit Issue

Olivia Culpo is opening up to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about returning for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue 2021, and her new Amazon Prime series “Paradise City,” co-starring the late Cameron Boyce.

Cameron was just 20 when he died in 2019 after suffering a seizure caused by epilepsy. “Paradise City,” his last project, premieres March 25.

Olivia said, “He was so nice, so talented, so hard-working. I remember just thinking, ‘Wow, he's so nice, he’s so kind,’ and I’ve always known him from afar, and it was great to meet him and work with him. He was genuinely a lovely person, just had great energy. He will be missed, absolutely.”

The series is a spin-off from Culpo’s 2017 film “American Satan,” and she explained, “It was so well-received that we started this spin-off… which is just kind of a continuation of the storyline… I play Gretchen, who is the fiancée and girlfriend of Johnny Faust… It’s just following his journey to fame in this really well-known band.”