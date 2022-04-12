Why Martha Stewart Doesn’t Smoke with Snoop Dogg

Getty

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Martha Stewart about her friend Snoop Dogg, as well as their partnership with BIC Lighters.

Stewart called Dogg the “nicest friend,” adding, “We are good business associates, too.”

When Billy joked about knowing what Snoop uses his lighters for and asked if they ever use the lighter for any extracurricular fun when he’s in town. She answered, “No, I don’t smoke. I like second-hand smoke, but I don’t smoke.”

When Snoop visits, what does he like to eat? She commented, “He loves great salads. He’s a very healthy eater.”

She even called that he “wouldn’t even touch some of the food,” like oysters, on “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

While Snoop has said that he stays at Martha’s when he comes to town, she commented, “I don’t have a bed long enough for Snoop. He’s a tall guy.”

Stewart also offered some sound advice for those who have suffered setbacks. When asked how she bounced back from her own setbacks, she said, “By being yourself and believing in yourself. You can’t give in to the crap.”