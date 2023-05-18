Martha Stewart Says Snoop Dogg Hasn’t Reacted to Her SI Swimsuit Cover (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Martha Stewart stepped out in NYC to celebrate being one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover stars for 2023!

She dished with “Extra” about the experience and revealed that she has yet to hear from her BFF Snoop Dogg about the cover! Plus, could we see her looking for love on the just-announced "Golden Bachelor"?

Stewart said of modeling for SI, “We were sworn to secrecy so I couldn't really talk about it to anybody. I asked my daughter Alexis. She said cool, cool and she gave me some of her old bathing suits to try on so that was good.”

She reflected on breaking barriers as the oldest person to model for the magazine at 81. “It is breaking barriers and also encouraging other women to just rethink what they're doing. I think that is really going to help a lot and it's also you can look good at any age, you can feel good at any age, you should live well at any age. I think about living successfully not aging well.”

Martha cut carbs and did Pilates to prepare for the shoot, “Did my Pilates this morning. I do it three days a week, still I got sort of addicted to it. I Iike it a lot but I also have to do my horseback riding and the other nice things… hiking.”

As for Snoop reaching out, she said, “Snoop did not, well his office contacted me, Snoop has not yet said anything. I thought I would get a bouquet of roses or something… nada… where are you?”

So has she gotten asked on any dates? “That's to be seen,” she said, smiling, “I did get a ring… a beautiful ring of a nail wrapped around my finger and he said, ‘You nailed it.’”