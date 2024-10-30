Martha Stewart Reveals Ex-Husband Had Multiple Affairs: ‘Andy Betrayed Me’

©️ 2024 Martha Stewart/Courte

Martha Stewart is getting candid about the problems in her 30-year marriage to Andrew Stewart in the new Netflix documentary “Martha.”

They wed in 1961, and Stewart confesses they both had affairs before eventually filing for divorce in 1990.

In the film, Martha recalls sharing a kiss with a “very handsome guy” outside a cathedral while on her European honeymoon. Andy was back at the hotel at the time.

“He didn’t know I was married,” she said of the man. “I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It’s just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced.”

Fast-forward a few years and the business mogul had a “very brief affair” with a “very attractive Irish man.” She insisted, “It was nothing. I would never have broken up a marriage for it."

Andy reportedly told the doc producers that he never strayed until Martha had.

She said in the film, “He was not satisfied at home. I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few.”

The celebrity chef also shared a word of advice, saying, “Young women, listen to my advice: if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of sh*t. Get out of that marriage.”

At one point in the film, her friend Kathy Tatlock recalls how Andy got involved with someone who worked for Martha.

“There were rumors floating around that Andy had some sort of involvement with the girl who was doing the flower arrangements at Turkey Hill Farm,” she said, referencing the couple’s Westport, Connecticut, home.

Kathy continued, “Martha was picking up on everything and getting more and more upset. She would be frantic. Migraines and sleeplessness. At one point, she showed me where she tore her hair out of her own head. She was mean to her staff.”

“She had lost control of Andy,” Tatlock explained, “so she was making everybody pay.”

Martha went on to say that she had let the woman stay in an apartment on the property, but when Stewart was traveling, Andy “started up with her.”

“It was like I put out a snack for Andy,” the former host of “The Martha Stewart Show” said.

When she found out about the affair, Stewart said, “I kicked her out immediately. You know, 'What the hell are you doing?'”

She added, “Andy betrayed me, right on our property. Not nice.”

Stewart shared, “It’s hard for me personally to talk about it. Some people revel in this self-pity. I just don’t. I handed over letters that were very personal. So, guess what — take it out of the letters.”

In one letter she told him, “Dearest Andy. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat. My skin is worried and many lines that were not there are now there. I am agonizingly jealous of your other women. I can’t bear that you use what we did together on others.”

“I’m in a really fragile, breakable state right now,” Martha continued. “I really feel physically ill because of all this — as if my brain were about to break.”

Eventually, they got divorced after 29 years of marriage.

“He’s the one who wanted the divorce, not I," said Martha. "He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman. But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly.”

She said of Andy, "I haven't talked to him for over 20 years, sadly.”