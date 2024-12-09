Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson Settle Divorce

Instagram

Eight months after she filed to legally end her marriage, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson’s divorce has been settled.

Sources have confirmed to “Extra” that the two are just waiting on a judge’s signature to finalize the divorce.

Back on March 29, Blanchard announced the split news on her private Facebook account. According to People magazine, she wrote, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The news came three months after her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in July 2022, while she was still behind bars.

After the separation news, Gypsy began spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who she met while she was in prison.

In May, Gypsy told “Extra” about her relationship with Ken, saying, “We're very happy together. We have a long history together. We've always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship, so we're in a good spot right now."

Gypsy and Ken are now expecting their first child together.

Amid the divorce, Blanchard revealed the results of her paternity test in November.