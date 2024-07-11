Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker amid her divorce from Ryan Anderson.

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that Ryan was told about the pregnancy “immediately” and reveals how he’s coping.

The insider explained, “Gypsy told him immediately when she found it was Ken’s baby. He didn’t believe it at first.”

Anderson, 38, was “very polite” about keeping the pregnancy private.

“He has been more than fair and amicable to her,” the source said. “That’s what hurts him the most.”

The insider confirmed that Anderson was aware of her big announcement and “still respects her and is not ugly to her.”

The source insists, “He’s still partly in love with her [and] he feels like Ken stole his life. He’s been very down about this. It’s been very hard for him to get over her, but he’s okay.”

On July 9, Gypsy shared her pregnancy on Instagram. She included a collage of pics with Ken, including a photo of him cradling her baby bump, the couple holding up a tiny sweater, and photos of the pair with the baby’s sonogram images.

She also posted a YouTube video, revealing she’s 11 weeks along.

“We’re both very excited," Gypsy said. "This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we are excited to take on this journey of parenthood.”

As for Gypsy and Ryan, they wed in July 2022, while she was still in prison serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Blanchard and Anderson called it quits in March 2024, just three months after her release from prison. At some point, Blanchard reconnected with her ex-fiancée Urker, 31, and they began dating.

In June, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Anderson about his divorce.

Anderson said he was “blindsided" and is still "in shell shock mode” over how fast things happened with their divorce and her rekindling with Ken.

"Me and Gypsy, the love we have for each other hasn't changed," he said. "It's just a lot of things have taken place, but love was never our issue."

He added, “I’m still in processing, still reflecting and trying to piece things together... It's one of those where I'm just trying to pinpoint. There's really no one answer."

Ryan insisted, “We were married, everything was good, and all of a sudden, we’re no longer married and we don’t see each other.”

He described it like a “snowball” effect, explaining, “It just kept going and now it’s so big, you can’t stop it, and it's depressing."

Anderson declined to reveal what their big argument was about, only saying it was “random stuff.” When asked if Ken was part of the conversation, he said, “Possibly.”

Ryan denied that Gypsy kept up a relationship with Ken while they were together. "It wasn't like people think," he said. "There were other things that happened."

He also claimed, “It was another influence that kept pushing Ken on her... Thought somebody had our back and was wanting us to fail."

Ryan revealed that he learned of her correspondence with Ken only after she left. He said, “I confronted her about it and she told me the truth.”

While Anderson has struggled these past few months, he noted the importance of "dusting yourself off and picking up the pieces." He said, “I had to keep living.”

When asked if he had any regrets about the relationship, Ryan answered, “I know that my intentions were pure, genuine, and I was there for Gypsy. So, as far as regret, I don’t really have any regrets on my behalf.”

Ryan said his love for Gypsy hasn’t changed, but would he want to try to make things work again?

He answered, “That’s a hard one with everything that’s happened. You know, like my pride gets in the way, my ego. You know, a lot has happened. It would be a lot of steps that have to be taken.