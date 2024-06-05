Ryan Scott Anderson Denies Threatening or Controlling Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson is opening up about their split, which viewers will see play out on “Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with Ryan, who revealed that he hasn’t seen Gypsy since they had “a disagreement” and she left, though they have communicated.

Gypsy and Ryan called it quits in March, just three months after her release from prison.

Anderson admitted that he is “in shellshock mode” over how fast things happened with their divorce and her rekindling with ex Ken Urker.

He said, “We were married, everything was good, and all of a sudden, we’re no longer married and we don’t see each other.”

Ryan described it like a “snowball” effect, adding, “It just kept going and now it’s so big, you can’t stop it.”

He added, “I’m still in reflection mode… There’s a lot of things I’m trying to piece together… I know what things happened… How they happened, why they happen.”

Anderson declined to reveal what their argument was about, only saying it was “random stuff.” When asked if Ken was part of the conversation, he said, “Possibly.”

Ryan denied that Gypsy kept up a relationship with Ken while they were together. Without going into major detail, he said, “It was another influence that kept pushing Ken on her.”

Ryan revealed that he learned of her correspondence with Ken “after she left.” He said, “I confronted her about it and she told me the truth.”

Without going into too much detail aside from seeing a pic of Gypsy and Ken together, he said, “A lot happened.”

Even though Gypsy ended their relationship, Ryan argued there were “other things at play.”

Ryan also denied that he was ever physically threatening to Gypsy.

He shared his side of the story, saying, “It didn’t happen quite like the friend said… It’s just a disagreement and it snowballed from there… Gypsy does struggle with PTSD from what her mother did and I hit a trauma trigger that night and she fled. It was one of those where I saw it, it happened and immediately stopped and tried to check on her, and by then it was like that fight or flight PTSD moment happened.”

As for the claims that he controlled her, Ryan called the suggestion “ludicrous.”

He said, “I disagree with that completely. If anybody knows Gypsy, they know that she is not going to be controlled…. She does what she wants, when she wants. Just look at what she’s been doing.”

Ryan brought up an incident in February when Gypsy wanted to go swimming. He said, “When she wanted to go swimming, that’s in the middle of the winter, the pools close… That was the only thing I ever told her no to, and the reason was… she’d have gotten pneumonia if she went swimming.”

While it’s been “depressing” for Anderson these past two months, he noted the importance of dusting yourself off and picking up the pieces. He said, “I had to keep living.”

Amid the heartbreak, Ryan is getting love and support from his family and dog.

Ryan says his love for Gypsy hasn’t changed, but would he want to try to make things work again?

He answered, “That’s a hard one with everything that’s happened… Like, my pride gets in the way, my ego… It would be a lot of steps that have to be taken.”

Anderson doesn’t believe a reconciliation conversation is in the cards for them.

When asked if he had any regrets about the relationship, Ryan answered, “I know that my intentions were pure, genuine, and I was there for Gypsy… I don’t really have any regrets.”

Ryan called himself a “normal guy” who just “fell in love with Gypsy Rose Blanchard.”

Anderson also dished on the beginnings of their relationship, which started after he wrote her a letter and included his email.

He commented, “She reached out and it started from there… It went from emails to phone calls and that’s how it happened.”

Ryan was drawn to Gypsy’s voice, saying, “It’s very different and I also love her laugh… She was able to make me laugh and I was able to make her laugh… We still have that.”

A year and a half after they connected on the phone, the two met in person while she was in prison. He said, “Once we met, we decided to commit to each other and it just went from there.”

Anderson noted that they had “a good emotional connection” and their decision to get married wasn’t made hastily.

If they had stayed together, the two would have celebrated their second anniversary next month.