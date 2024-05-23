Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Kim Kardashian are meeting up this season on “The Kardashians”!

Season 5 kicks off today, and the face-to-face was teased on a new preview.

In the video, Blanchard opens the door as Kardashian says, “Hi Gypsy!” and Blanchard replies "Hi!" They appear to go in for a hug before the scene cuts off.

Gypsy shared the video on her TikTok account, writing, “Surprise! 😉 This was such an honor to talk about prison reform with Kim K. She is a lovely person💗,”

Back in January, Gypsy told “Extra” about her post-prison goal to work with Kim.

“It would be cool. She has that huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison! So having those two elements I think we could do some good in the world!”

In 2015, Gypsy's then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed her mother Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy, after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.