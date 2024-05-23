Celebrity News May 23, 2024
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Meets Kim Kardashian: ‘Surprise!’
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Kim Kardashian are meeting up this season on “The Kardashians”!
Season 5 kicks off today, and the face-to-face was teased on a new preview.
In the video, Blanchard opens the door as Kardashian says, “Hi Gypsy!” and Blanchard replies "Hi!" They appear to go in for a hug before the scene cuts off.
Gypsy shared the video on her TikTok account, writing, “Surprise! 😉 This was such an honor to talk about prison reform with Kim K. She is a lovely person💗,”
Back in January, Gypsy told “Extra” about her post-prison goal to work with Kim.
“It would be cool. She has that huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison! So having those two elements I think we could do some good in the world!”
In 2015, Gypsy's then boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed her mother Dee Dee Blanchard to death. It was a crime plotted by Gypsy, after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.
She told “Extra” of her sentencing, “I was in prison for eight and a half years. I think my sentence was fair. I take it as a learning experience. I did something wrong, and I take accountability for that.”