Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News June 14, 2024

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Is Open to Dating

Getty

Dancer Allison Holker is open and ready for love!

More than a year after her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death, Holker is trying to “find out who I am now.”

She told People magazine, “Not even being a mother, not a career mom, not the trauma, not the once wife, but who am I? Just as me and my character — what I believe in, what I stand for. It's been a journey for me just to kind of relearn me in this new phase of my life. And I've changed a lot."

Since Boss’ suicide, Holker said she has “grown a lot, obviously.”

She added, “I'm just trying to embrace [her growth] and see what my next steps are with [my] career, with [my] choices, and with dating.”

“I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticize your life.' And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life,” Holker elaborated. "I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids."

Despite their family loss, Holker wants their kids to experience a fulfilling life. She said, “I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn't have to go away. I would embrace it."

In late 2022, Boss took his own life, leaving a suicide note alluding to past challenges.

#AllisonHolker #CelebrityNews #StephenTwitchBoss #TrendingStories

More

More in Celebrity News