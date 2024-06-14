Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Is Open to Dating

Getty

Dancer Allison Holker is open and ready for love!

More than a year after her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death, Holker is trying to “find out who I am now.”

She told People magazine, “Not even being a mother, not a career mom, not the trauma, not the once wife, but who am I? Just as me and my character — what I believe in, what I stand for. It's been a journey for me just to kind of relearn me in this new phase of my life. And I've changed a lot."

Since Boss’ suicide, Holker said she has “grown a lot, obviously.”

She added, “I'm just trying to embrace [her growth] and see what my next steps are with [my] career, with [my] choices, and with dating.”

“I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticize your life.' And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life,” Holker elaborated. "I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids."

Despite their family loss, Holker wants their kids to experience a fulfilling life. She said, “I want them to see that they can still learn to trust and love again. It doesn't have to go away. I would embrace it."